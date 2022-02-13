How do online video platforms decide what their viewers may want to watch?

“For us YouTube is the Bible. We manage close to 500 million plus subscribers across multiple genres in multiple languages. So as a data point, we always go back to YouTube and find out what content people are looking at. It's a very early stage for us as we are hardly a year old. We are trying to create a decluttered, curated mini YouTube in Malayalam. We are closer to YouTube than to an OTT. So we're trying to identify the creators in the YouTube or social media ecosystem. We identify them early enough and work with them to go a few steps above and create content which is in between YouTube and Netflix. That's the model we've been pursuing,” he said.