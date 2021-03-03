How does piracy impact the OTT universe?

Welcome to a new session at the fifth edition of Vdonxt Asia, where the talk is only about pirates. No, we don’t mean Captain Jack Sparrow from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film series. But if you’ve seen the swashbuckling nonchalant pirate on any place other than a DVD, a streaming platform, a theatre, or a movie channel on TV, you will understand what kind of ‘pirate’ is being referred to during this session.