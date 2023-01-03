How has news consumption on digital platforms changed over the years

Sarawagi talked about consumer choices, when it comes to news content. “There is a lot of democratisation, as far as consumer choices go. Today, there is a thin line between user generated content and journalistic storytelling. We should know where that line is and what it takes to cross that line. Trust, equity, etc., may sound too philosophical at a broader level. But for an important story, trust and equity matter. As a publisher, one must keep one’s fundamentals intact, while dancing to the tune of technology.”