How JioStar’s fan-first tech is changing the way India watches cricket

For many viewers, watching a cricket match or any significant sports event is as straightforward as grabbing a remote or tapping a screen. However, behind the scenes exists an intricate network of technology and coordination that brings the action to life.

As sports broadcasting evolves, particularly in the context of large-scale events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), companies are reevaluating their approaches to content production and consumption.

One such player is JioStar, which is exploring new approaches to sports coverage by leveraging technological innovation.

In a recent conversation, Prashant Khanna, head of production services, studios, and production technology for sports at JioStar, discussed the company’s strategy for enhancing the viewer experience through a combination of emerging tools and collaborative development.

At the heart of JioStar’s endeavours is Starlab, an in-house initiative designed as a collaborative space for the exploration of new ideas. Instead of operating exclusively as a tech incubator, it unites startups and industry professionals to explore new ways to make sports content more engaging.

“We’re not just adapting technologies. We’re trying to build a culture of creative innovation,” Khanna explained.

The lab’s focus is on fan-centric experiences, which may involve adjusting camera angles, enhancing graphics, or exploring interactive formats.

Designing for mobile-first viewership

One outcome of this focus is MaxView, a mobile-centric feature aimed at enhancing the intuitiveness of viewing sports content. Introduced in a prior IPL season and enhanced with artificial intelligence, MaxView enables users to access multiple perspectives and key moments using familiar phone gestures such as swiping.

The feature is currently available only on mobile and OTT platforms, emphasising a shift in consumption habits from traditional passive viewing to more interactive, on-the-go experiences.

JioStar's foray into vertical video for cricket—a sport traditionally aired in horizontal formats—was motivated by data insights. The team utilised tools such as eye tracking to gain insights into viewers' natural focus on smaller screens, which guided their decisions regarding layout and on-screen elements.

TV–OTT divide

Khanna noted that the difference between traditional television and digital platforms is becoming increasingly insignificant. The focus is on developing versatile content that functions seamlessly across various devices.

“We’re focused on delivering content in ways that align with where and how the viewer wants to watch,” he said.

This approach ensures a consistent experience whether fans are watching on a smartphone, tablet, or large television screen.

Advertising is also evolving in response to technological changes. Automated ad serving, guided by demographic and behavioural data, is enhancing the efficiency of delivery and targeting. This enhances relevance for viewers and creates new efficiencies for advertisers.

Khanna pointed out a broader change in audience behaviour: what was previously a “lean-back” experience—passively watching TV—has evolved into a “lean-forward” one, where fans actively engage with content, switch perspectives, and access multi-language commentary.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning now play a central role in JioStar’s production workflow. From automated camera operations to real-time analytics and predictive storytelling, these tools are used to streamline production and personalise viewer engagement.

One notable example is live voice translation, which enables multilingual commentary in real time. This feature is especially useful in a country as linguistically diverse as India and has been recognised beyond domestic markets.

Building future capabilities

In addition to investing in technology, JioStar is also focusing on developing industry talent. As a founding partner of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), the company is contributing to education and training in media production.

“We see ourselves as stakeholders in the broader sports ecosystem—not just in broadcasting but also in developing future-ready talent,” Khanna said.

Following the integration of Jio and Star, JioStar now operates with access to digital and linear platforms. According to Khanna, this combined infrastructure enhances their ability to reach fans across various sports and regions, from high-profile events like the IPL to local sports such as Kabaddi.

Rather than simply delivering content, the goal now is to enable fans to discover and engage with the content that matters most to them, on their terms.