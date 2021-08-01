How local language content is driving the growth of audio consumption

Vipul: We have more than 150 million monthly active users (MAU) on Gaana. From a consumption standpoint, more than 70 per cent of it is coming from non-English languages. We’ve 16-17 languages on offer from a music standpoint and if you are looking at podcasts, we offer them in six or seven languages. For a music streaming platform, anything you wish to stream is free but if you want to download anything, you will have to pay.