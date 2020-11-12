How Mint revamped itself for the millennial readers

Taking us through the ideation process, said Menon, “‘Growth’ in the context of the business reader became the idea for the brand. Then Covid happened…” He went on to say that both agency and client had to introspect (thanks to the pandemic) and “what was earlier an idea that we all felt very close to, had now become a hard reality that we are all living with - is Growth still as convincing an argument?” And in questioning that it became very apparent that there’s no better time than now to talk about Growth.