How Indian languages form a key pillar in Audible's growth strategy

Shailesh: While it's true that there are many competitors in the space, we see this as an opportunity to increase category awareness and get people to experience audiobooks and podcasts for the first time. As more creators come in and more outlets become available for their content, it will help with the growth of the category that we have already seen and expect to see in the years to come. As a global leader in this category for the past 25 years, we have a lot of experience and learnings about customers and their needs, which we can bring to our customers in India and contribute to the growth of the category.