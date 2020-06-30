How streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar are disrupting the multiplex business

Taurani is of the opinion that big films releasing on OTT platforms are an alarming sign for the cinemas. "It is not just calendar year 2020, but 2021 is at risk too. There is a chance that the Filmed Entertainment industry will run short of movies to release on theatres once the cinemas are allowed to open. The movies that are ready are getting released on OTT and the ones that were planned are not able to shoot because it is impossible to shoot films following the current standard operating procedures," he asserts.