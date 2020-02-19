A standalone session by Nir Eyal, author of ‘Hooked’ and ‘Indistractable’ at Star FLOW 2020.
The second edition of Star FlOW – The Change Festival kick started on February 19, 2020 at the The Leela, Gurugram. The first session of the event – ‘How to manufacture desire?’ by Nir Eyal, author of ‘Hooked’ and ‘Indistractable’ began with him sharing how the idea of his book ‘Hooked’ cropped up. He tells it came out of the class that he taught at Stanford School of Business.
“I didn’t write this book for companies like Facebook or Google, I wrote it for you. It was to democratize the techniques that use the very same psychology that keeps us glued to our phones,” Eyal stated.
In his session, he talked about the the deeper patterns behind how these products that keep us glued, are designed. He began by asking – what is habit? The definition he shares is the impulse to do a behaviour with little or no conscious thought. “About half of what you do every single day is done through a habit.”
Further he explained the building blocks of how to build a habit forming product. “This is how – it’s called the ‘Hooked Model’. It is defined as an experience to connect your user problems to your product with enough frequency to form a habbit.”
Every ‘Hook’ has four steps: Trigger, Action, Reward and Investment.
Trigger: A trigger is a called action that tells what to do next. It is of two types – external trigger (something in our environment that gives us a piece of information for what to do next) and internal triggers (information for what to do next is informed through an association in the user’s memory.) Negative emotions are powerful internal triggers.
Action: It is defined as the simplistic behaviour done in anticipation of a reward. A quick Google search is an example of the action done in anticipation of results (the immediate reward).
According to BJ Fogg, for any behaviour to occur, we need motivation (the energy for action), ability (capacity to do a particular action) and trigger (either external or internal).
B = M + A = T
Reward: It is where you get what you asked for. Olds and Milner discovered the reward mechanisms in the brain involved in positive reinforcement, and their experiments led to the conclusion that electrical stimulation could serve as an operant reinforcer. The way the brain gets us to act is not through the pleasure per se but its about stimulating the itch that we seek to scratch.
There are three types of variable rewards – tribe (search for social reward), hunt (search for resources), self (search for self achievement). The variable rewards are not a free pass. Your product must address the itch that one seeks. There always has to be a connection between variable reward and internal trigger.
Investment: The last step of the Hook model is ‘Investment’ which is also the most overlooked phase of the four step. This is where users invest for future benefits. The point of the investment phase is to increase the likelihood of the user passing through the hook in the future.
The investment phase does it in two phases: by loading the next trigger and by storing value.