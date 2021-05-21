How will Amazon's MiniTV impact YouTube: A worthy rival or an ally to make a dent in the TV ad pie with?

The e-commerce giant has launched miniTV within the app used for shopping and payments. miniTV promises to offer "unlimited entertainment" for free. It has licensed content from TVF, Pocket Aces and other popular "YouTubers" including Ashish Chanchlani and intends to monetise them through advertising. Analysts view this as a part of Amazon's global push to rake in more ad dollars. International reports find Amazon’s US ad revenues last year grew to $15.73 billion, increasing its market share from 7.8 per cent in 2019 to 10.3 per cent in 2020. Amazon's ad revenue in the US is driven by search revenues from 'Sponsored Products' and 'Sponsored Brands', while video ad revenues on properties including Amazon Fire TV, Twitch, and IMDb TV grew significantly as well. In India, 'Twitch' (popular among game streamers) hardly has a presence and a significant drop in the price of smart television has reduced the popularity of Fire TV Stick. So, is miniTV the biggest bet from Amazon to garner incremental advertising revenue?