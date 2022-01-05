Howzat acquires the title sponsorship rights of Legends League Cricket

Bharat Bhatia, vice president marketing of Junglee Games said, Howzat brand prides itself to be a house of legends where some of marquee Indian cricketing legends like Yuvraj, Irfan & Raina are our brand ambassadors, and our users get an opportunity to make teams against these legends & win prizes. Therefore we could see a perfect alignment between Howzat & Legends League Cricket, both representing legends. It’s a very exciting opportunity. Having these cricketing stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will be a treat for our viewers. We look forward to this partnership.