HT Media narrows Q3 loss to Rs 3.2 crore; print ad revenue up 9% YoY

HT Media reported a profit of Rs 6.6 crore in its Q3 results announced on Tuesday, with revenue from operations rising to Rs 285.7 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 16% as the company rebounded from a Rs 9.5 crore loss in the previous quarter.

The growth momentum was driven by a surge in advertising revenue in the print segment. HT Media recorded a 9% Year-on-Year increase in ad revenue, which rose from Rs 283 crore to Rs 309 crore for Q3FY25. Ad revenue also saw a 22% Quarter-on-Quarter rise.

The company attributed the print segment’s ad revenue growth—across both English and Hindi publications—to key commercial categories, excluding FMCG, BFSI, retail, and industrial sectors.

On a consolidated basis, HT Media reported total revenue of Rs 530 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 486 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a 9% YoY growth. Sequentially, revenue grew by 11%.

The company's digital revenue increased 32% YoY but declined 7% QoQ, with revenue for the quarter at Rs 51 crore, driven by OTTplay and Shine. Despite posting a consolidated loss of Rs 3.2 crore, the company noted that losses have narrowed in the reported quarter.

Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director, HT Media, said, “On a consolidated basis, we reported growth in revenue and an improvement in operational profitability compared to last year as well as sequentially. Print advertising revenues have on the back of price/mix seen improved revenue growth."

She added, "This, coupled with sustained control of operational expenses, has led to margin improvement on y-o-y as well as a q-o-q basis. The quarter also saw our Radio business post strong revenue growth as a result of non-FCT business, although margins continue to remain under duress. In the Digital business, the Company continues to post revenue growth and operational improvement."