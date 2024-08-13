Huella Services launches NEXad: revolutionising CTV advertising with interactive programmatic technology

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
NEXad will revolutionise the sector by offering advertisers novel ways to connect with their target audiences and enhance ad experiences.
Huella Services has launched NEXad, a Connected TV (CTV) product designed to change the CTV advertising landscape. NEXad features interactive elements and offers scalable programmatic advertising solutions for brands, aiming to enhance viewer engagement.
"NEXad enables advertisers to deliver personalised and interactive content, creating a seamless and immersive experience," said Karan Khanna, co-founder and COO of Huella Services. "We believe it will open new avenues for meaningful audience engagement, blending creative excellence with technological innovation."
The company anticipates that NEXad will revolutionise the sector by offering advertisers novel ways to connect with their target audiences and enhance ad experiences.
Huella Services' NEXad is poised to redefine CTV advertising, combining interactivity, personalisation, and programmatic capabilities to deliver a powerful solution for brands seeking to make a lasting impact in the evolving digital landscape.