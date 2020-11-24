HuffPost India shuts shop; will no longer publish content from 24 November 2020…

This news comes a few days after HuffPost saw its owners change from Verizon Media to BuzzFeed. “…the acquisition of HuffPost by BuzzFeed, and an investment that will make Verizon Media a minority shareholder in BuzzFeed. From powering new consumer shopping experiences, to content syndication, to innovative ad products, the partnership will unlock new revenue opportunities for both media companies,” read a press release from BuzzFeed.