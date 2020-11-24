HuffPost India shuts shop; will no longer publish content from 24 November 2020…

…. In a surprising development that comes a few days after HuffPost's surprise acquisition from BuzzFeed.
“As of November 24 HuffPost India will no longer be publishing content. For more great global content, please visit HuffPost.com. We thank you for your support and readership,” reads a message on the website of HuffPost India, a global media giant's India arm.
“Today is @huffpostIndia’s last day. Pound for pound, story for story, reporter for reporter, this is the greatest newsroom I have worked for; (and I still can’t quite believe I had the privilege to lead) Thank you everyone for reading our stories and supporting our journalism,” tweeted Aman Sethi, editor-in-chief, HuffPost India.
This news comes a few days after HuffPost saw its owners change from Verizon Media to BuzzFeed. “…the acquisition of HuffPost by BuzzFeed, and an investment that will make Verizon Media a minority shareholder in BuzzFeed. From powering new consumer shopping experiences, to content syndication, to innovative ad products, the partnership will unlock new revenue opportunities for both media companies,” read a press release from BuzzFeed.
It was in 2014 when The Huffington Post partnered with The Times of India Group and made its official entry into India; it was the global media giant’s 13th edition. In 2017, The Huffington Post underwent a rebranding exercise and changed its name to HuffPost.
What’s interesting to note is that BuzzFeed’s co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti was also the co-founder of The Huffington Post.