Hungama announces partnership with JioTV

Speaking of the partnership, Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media, said, “We have tremendous trust and loyalty amongst audiences across India. Through this partnership we are taking entertainment to a larger section of the audience, especially in tier II and III markets. Hungama's partnership with JioTV strengthens our endeavour to widen our reach and make content accessible across demographic boundaries. We look forward to a long-standing business partnership with JioTV in our commitment to entertain India.”