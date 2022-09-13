Hungama announces partnership with JioTV

The alliance endeavours to amplify Hungama’s reach in the country, leveraging JioTV’s extensive user base in tier II and tier III cities.
Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces its partnership with JioTV, India’s leading LIVE TV channel streaming platform to strengthen its reach in the Indian domestic market. The alliance endeavours to amplify Hungama’s reach in the country, leveraging JioTV’s extensive user base in tier II and tier III cities. It also enables JioTV to offer a more diversified and specially curated content to viewers, with the wide-ranging bouquet of content from Hungama. The service is available in the form of JioTV Specials.
The association allows JioTV subscribers access to an additional 12 linear channels from Hungama and 100+ hours of programming, across languages of Punjabi, Hindi, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and Malayalam. It also offers a choice of independent music across dialects, along with an assortment of devotional content, ghazals, concerts, stand-up comedy and awards shows. Hungama also opens access to rich and exclusive original content created in-house which ranges gossip, scoops, interviews, paparazzi, trailer launches, movie premieres and reviews from the Hungama stable, on JioTV, as a part of JioTV Specials.
Hand in hand, the JioTV advantage allows Hungama to reach millions of viewers in the heartland. Hungama Channels is now available on the app which allows Jio sim users to carry their favourite content anywhere they go. With this alliance, JioTV goes beyond LIVE TV and offers more diversified and specially curated content to the viewers with JioTV Specials.
Speaking of the partnership, Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media, said, “We have tremendous trust and loyalty amongst audiences across India. Through this partnership we are taking entertainment to a larger section of the audience, especially in tier II and III markets. Hungama's partnership with JioTV strengthens our endeavour to widen our reach and make content accessible across demographic boundaries. We look forward to a long-standing business partnership with JioTV in our commitment to entertain India.”
With this alliance, Hungama extends to a core audience of Jio TV in the Hindi heartland. As the largest aggregator, developer, publisher and distributor of entertainment content, Hungama reaches 33 countries across the globe.