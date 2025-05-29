Hyundai, Lufthansa, OnePlus join as co-presenting sponsors for Roland Garros on Sony LIV

Sony LIV will stream live coverage of Roland Garros 2025 from 25 May to 8 June. The Grand Slam tournament, held in Paris, is one of the key events in the platform’s sports line-up. Hyundai Motor India, Lufthansa, and OnePlus have come on board as co-presenting sponsors for Roland Garros 2025 on Sony LIV. Dezerv has joined as a Co-Powered Sponsor. Partner Sponsors include Sansaar (a D’Decor brand), Disney Adventure (Disney Cruise Line), and GHA Discovery.
Roland Garros 2025 features top tennis players including defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, reigning women’s champion Iga Świątek, and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. India’s Rohan Bopanna will compete in doubles with Czech player Adam Pavlásek.
Ranjana Mangla, head ad revenue, Sony LIV, said “Round-the-year premium sports content and prestigious tournaments have been at the core of Sony LIV’s sports strategy since inception. It plays a critical role in engaging the affluent, premium-mass audience for our SVOD as well as AVOD audience. Roland Garros stands out as a legacy sporting event that presents a rare opportunity to align with a world-renowned property. It allows brands to connect with our annually subscribed audience in a high-engagement, high-attention, and premium viewing environment. Roland Garros attracts one of the most affluent audiences at scale, an essential segment of the addressable market for major advertising categories such as Auto, Banking, Finance, Insurance, Airlines, Tourism, Mobile Handsets, and Tech Products. Events of this stature go beyond mere viewership; they elevate brand prestige, enhance recall, and create meaningful resonance in a cluttered digital landscape. We are thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve received from advertisers across categories for the upcoming tournament.”
Virat Khullar, AVP and vertical head marketing, Hyundai Motors India, said, “At Hyundai, we believe in forging meaningful connections with our audiences through dynamic and engaging platforms. Our association with Sony LIV for Roland-Garros reflects our commitment to bringing premium sports experiences to discerning viewers. Tennis in India embodies the perfect blend of mass appeal and luxury, a philosophy that resonates deeply with Hyundai. This collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it’s a testament to our dedication to sportsmanship and elevating the audience experience. We are excited about the potential to captivate tennis fans across regions and make this season truly memorable.”