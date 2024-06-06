IAB Tech Lab expands its open measurement SDK to include new CTV platforms

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The expansion is a step towards standardised and reliable viewability measurement across all digital advertising platforms.
IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced the expansion of its Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) to include Samsung and LG.
OM SDK, renowned for its widespread adoption across iOS, tvOS, Android, and web video platforms, has extended its reach to address the increasing demand for holistic measurement solutions in CTV.
With the addition of support for Samsung and LG platforms, OM SDK now covers a substantial portion of CTVs in households, amounting to a remarkable 40% of the market.
“We’re seeing the importance of standardising campaign measurement and verification across digital ad platforms, especially with CTV’s growth,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. “By expanding OM SDK for CTV to encompass additional platforms, we’re ensuring advertisers and agencies access consistent, normalised measurement metrics, ultimately addressing industry demands for improved cross-device and environment measurement, which supports increased ad spend on CTV platforms.”
The fragmentation of measurement signals across various platforms has long been a challenge. OM SDK for CTV aims to address this issue by providing a unified framework for measuring CTV-specific viewability signals like TV off, device type, and how long the user has been watching, similar to its successful implementation in mobile apps and web video.
Advertisers and buyers, confronted with the escalating complexity of CTV inventory, can leverage the standardised measurement provided by OM SDK signals to ensure transparency and accountability in their campaigns.
“By adopting this standardised approach to measurement, CTV app developers and buyers can collectively enhance the effectiveness and reliability of advertising across all digital channels,” said Oracle Advertising’s Rachel Creel-McGuire, vice president, Product Management, Oracle Moat. “Leveraging the same open measurement signals across mobile app, web video, and CTV enables stakeholders to achieve greater consistency and transparency in advertising metrics, driving the industry towards a more accountable and efficient future.”
CTV advertising platforms like Freewheel, Direct TV Advertising, and Bedrock Streaming have already integrated OM SDK for Android TV and TV OS, securing IAB Tech Lab certification.