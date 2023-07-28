IAS enhances YouTube capabilities to roll out viewability and traffic measurement for YouTube Shorts

This expansion is the latest demonstration of IAS and Google providing advertisers with greater transparency into the performance of their ad campaigns.
Integral Ad Science , a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, announced that it has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts, the short-form video experience for users to create and share short, catchy videos.
Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for YouTube Shorts’ rapidly growing inventory so that advertisers can be assured that their ads are seen by real users. YouTube Shorts now reaches 1.5 billion logged-in monthly users with 50 billion daily views.
“YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level of transparency,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. “YouTube Shorts continues to grow quickly and globally, providing an incredible opportunity for our advertising partners.”