IAS expands AI media quality product on YouTube to measure brand safety

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced that it will now offer its industry-aligned misinformation brand safety and suitability reporting for advertisers running campaigns across YouTube ad inventory. IAS can now detect content across YouTube that it identifies as misinformation enabling advertisers to further verify the safety and suitability of their digital media investments on YouTube.

fIAS’s Total Media Quality (TMQ) product suite provides third-party assurance that advertisers’ campaigns are running adjacent to brand safe and suitable content. IAS’s misinformation measurement delivers independent verification, complementary to YouTube’s own policies and procedures.

“Brand safety is a top priority for marketers as we approach upcoming marquee global media events. We are empowering marketers with enhanced products like our expanded Total Media Quality for YouTube which now offers IAS’s misinformation reporting,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We’re excited to offer the ability to detect misinformation with our best-in-class measurement solution.”

IAS classifies content according to industry-aligned definitions and provides reporting based on advertisers’ custom brand suitability settings. Video-level reporting provided by IAS allows advertisers to get a full, accurate picture of the content their ads are running adjacent to, and adjust their campaigns based on their own desired suitability profiles.

Additonally, advertisers can now access expanded third-party transparency, providing video-level insights into the content next to their ads, based on industry-aligned definitions. They can analyse whether their ads appear next to content flagged by IAS as misinformation and make adjustments to ensure brand suitability. The platform also offers global reporting in over 30 languages on YouTube, covering key international events in 2024 and beyond.