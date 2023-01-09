I&B ministry issues advisory to news channels against broadcasting gory and disturbing footage

"...television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children, and the elderly, being mercilessly beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes, including circling the actions, making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of blurring the images or showing them from long shots,"