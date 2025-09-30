IBDF bets on TV’s resilience, names Avinash Pandey Secretary General

The Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) held its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the capital yesterday. Chaired by Kevin Vaz, President of IBDF and CEO – Entertainment, JioStar India, the meeting brought together industry leaders to review performance and outline priorities for the future.

In his first address as President, Vaz underlined the enduring strength of linear television. “Despite geo-political and economic headwinds, Linear Television’s fundamentals remain strong. It continues to be the bedrock of content creation and brand building in India,” he said.

He backed this with data: “An overwhelming 97% of India’s original content – nearly 200,000 hours in 2024 – was produced for Linear TV. It engages audiences at a scale unmatched by any other medium, with roughly 46 trillion minutes of annual viewing across 190 million screens, outpacing user-generated video. The family co-viewing experience keeps TV at the heart of Indian homes and culture.”

Looking ahead, Vaz said, “We anticipate a significant upswing in advertising revenue, with the festive season providing an immediate boost and recent GST reforms announced by the Government laying a robust foundation for sustained long-term growth, aligned with India's economic trajectory. Television’s next chapter is one of evolution, leveraging its enduring reach and trust, amplified by digital capabilities. Through IBDF, we will continue to advocate for a consistent, forward-looking regulatory regime that reaffirms television’s vital role in the nation’s media fabric.”

Board elections and new appointments

The AGM re-elected Gaurav Banerjee (Culver Max) and R. Mahesh Kumar (Sun Network) to the IBDF Board. Anil Kumar Singhvi (Zee Media) was newly elected.

Following the meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected the Office Bearers for the new term:

President: Kevin Vaz (JioStar)

Vice Presidents: Rajat Sharma (India TV), Gaurav Banerjee (Culver Max), and R. Mahesh Kumar (Sun Network)

Treasurer: I. Venkat (Eenadu TV)

Other Board members include Aroon Purie (TV Today Network), Gaurav Dwivedi (Prasar Bharati), Jayant Mathew (MMTV) and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment).

The Board also co-opted Sumanta Bose (JioStar), John Brittas (Kairali TV), and Nachiket Pantvaidya (Culver Max).

A major leadership change was also announced. Avinash Pandey will take over as Secretary General from October 1, 2025, succeeding Siddharth Jain, whose term ended on September 30, 2025. Members expressed gratitude to Jain for his contributions and welcomed Pandey.

Pandey said, “I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and members to champion the interests of the broadcasting and digital sector. My focus will be on enhancing constructive dialogue with the government, navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, and strengthening the Foundation’s role as a unified voice for growth.”