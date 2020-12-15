ICC announces the full-match schedule for 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup

Prize money for the showpiece of women’s international cricket will total NZD 5.5million (Rs 28 crore plus).

Speaking about Star India’s commitment to Women’s Cricket in the country, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India said, “At Star India, we have worked towards building a more inclusive sports ecosystem in the country, one which encourages women to compete at the highest level, watch as fans, participate at the grassroots level and work behind the scenes to deliver our broadcasts. The last five years have seen significant progress in women’s Cricket and recent success of the Women’s T20 challenge is an indicator of the same. We at Star India are proud to be associated with women’s cricket and are delighted to have contributed to its growth. The growing prominence of women's cricket and showcasing of Cricketers' journeys serve as an inspiration to young girls and encourages them to pick up the sport."