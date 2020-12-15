ICC announces the full-match schedule for 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup

It will be held in New Zealand from 4 Feb 2022 to 3 April 2022.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket’s governing body has announced the full-match schedule for the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup going to be held in New Zealand.
The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 and now the 31-match tournament will be held from 4 February 2022 to 3 April 2022.
New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place 26 June – 10 July 2021 in Sri Lanka.
The eight-team round-robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.
There are six-host cities: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin. The Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the semi-finals with the latter also set to host the final under lights on April 3, 2022.
The first match will be played between hosts New Zealand and one of the teams that qualify at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. India too will play its first match at the same venue against one of the qualifiers.
Prize money for the showpiece of women’s international cricket will total NZD 5.5million (Rs 28 crore plus).
Speaking about Star India’s commitment to Women’s Cricket in the country, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India said, “At Star India, we have worked towards building a more inclusive sports ecosystem in the country, one which encourages women to compete at the highest level, watch as fans, participate at the grassroots level and work behind the scenes to deliver our broadcasts. The last five years have seen significant progress in women’s Cricket and recent success of the Women’s T20 challenge is an indicator of the same. We at Star India are proud to be associated with women’s cricket and are delighted to have contributed to its growth. The growing prominence of women's cricket and showcasing of Cricketers' journeys serve as an inspiration to young girls and encourages them to pick up the sport."
"Continuing our commitment to building women heroes for the country, Star Sports will have an exciting line-up of content leading up to the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup and will present the tournament in multiple languages with an exciting line-up of surround programming including Cricket Live. The broadcast of the ICC Women’s World Cup has grown leaps and bounds. The 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup Final, one of the highest-rated sporting events of that year with a cumulative reach of 95mn, is testament to the growing fandoms for women’s cricket in India,” he added.
Here is the complete schedule:
Tournament fixtures by venue:
*denotes day/night
Bay Oval, Tauranga
Fri 04 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier*
Sun 06 Mar 2022 Qualifier v India*
Tue 08 Mar 2022 Australia v Qualifier *
Fri 11 Mar 2022 Qualifier v South Africa*
Mon 14 Mar 2022 South Africa v England*
Wed 16 Mar 2022 England v India*
Fri 18 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier
University Oval, Dunedin
Sat 05 Mar 2022 Qualifier v South Africa
Mon 07 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier
Wed 09 Mar 2022 Qualifier v England
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Sat 05 Mar 2022 Australia v England*
Thu 10 Mar 2022 New Zealand v India*
Sat 12 Mar 2022 Qualifier v India*
Mon 14 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier
Thu 17 Mar 2022 New Zealand v South Africa*
Mon 21 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier*
Tue 22 Mar 2022 India v Qualifier*
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Sun 13 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Australia
Tue 15 Mar 2022 Australia v Qualifier
Tue 22 Mar 2022 South Africa v Australia
Thu 24 Mar 2022 South Africa v Qualifier
Fri 25 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Australia
Sun 27 Mar 2022 England v Qualifier
Wed 30 Mar 2022 Semi-Final 1
Eden Park, Auckland
Sat 19 Mar 2022 India v Australia*
Sun 20 Mar 2022 New Zealand v England
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Thu 24 Mar 2022 England v Qualifier*
Sat 26 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier
Sun 27 Mar 2022 India v South Africa*
Thu 31 Mar 2022 Semi-Final 2*
Sun 03 Apr 2022 FINAL*