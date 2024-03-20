ICC releases ITT for audio rights through the end of 2027

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
According to a release, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Invitation To Tender (ITT) for audio rights for all ICC events from 2024 to 2027. The three sets of audio rights offered include the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom's rights to audio streaming, digital radio, and analogue audio, Australia's rights to digital radio, analogue radio, and audio streaming, and India's audio streaming rights.
Bidders can also choose to provide the Audio World Feed for ICC Events from 2024-2027 at their own expense. The Audio World Feed Producer will produce audio podcasts for every event at the ICC in 2024-2027, covering every senior men's and senior women's competition held since 2012.
The ICC plans to provide the Audio World Feed and Podcasts on its digital media assets for worldwide streaming. Bidders must possess the necessary infrastructure, staffing, resources, expertise, talent, and financial position to offer excellent live cricket coverage.
