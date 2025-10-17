ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 breaks viewership records in India

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has recorded unprecedented viewership across digital and television platforms, reflecting the growing interest in women’s cricket in India.

Advertisment

Data from the ICC and JioHotstar shows that the first 13 matches reached over 60 million viewers, a fivefold increase from the 2022 edition. Total watch-time stood at 7 billion minutes, marking a twelvefold rise.

The India vs Pakistan match on October 5 became the most-watched women’s international cricket game, drawing 28.4 million viewers and 1.87 billion watch minutes. The India vs Australia match on October 12 also set a record with 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers on JioHotstar.

Television viewership followed a similar trend. The India-Pakistan match was the highest-rated league game in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup history. The first 11 matches collectively reached 72 million viewers, up 166% from 2022, with viewing minutes increasing 327% to 6.3 billion.

The rise in viewership coincides with coordinated campaigns by the ICC, JioStar, and BCCI. The ICC’s ‘Will to Win’ initiative, alongside JioStar’s ‘Jersey Wahi Toh Jazbaa Wahi’, focused on national pride and the growing fan base for women’s cricket.

Coverage is being broadcast in five languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada — across JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. An Indian Sign Language feed has also been introduced for the first time to improve accessibility.

JioHotstar has expanded interactive features with multiple camera angles — Hero, Batter, Stumps, and Field — and a vertical Max View format designed for mobile users.

With the tournament advancing, the Women’s World Cup 2025 continues to attract record audiences, marking a new phase in the visibility and engagement around women’s cricket.