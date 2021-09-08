IdeateLabs successfully launches Planet Marathi OTT

Akshay Bardapurkar, head & founder, Planet Marathi OTT, said, "We are thrilled with the success of the launch and that it was graced by none other than Madhuri Dixit. Ideate has been a great partner from the early stages, and we are glad to have them on board to take our brand to Marathi audiences worldwide. Well-thought-out and carefully actioned, the attention to detail and nuances brought forth emotions from Madhuri as well as all the celebrities attending the launch. We believe the wide variety of content on the platform will be appealing to the Marathi as well as the non-Marathi audiences across India and the globe."