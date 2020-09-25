"If IPL has Mumbai Indians, 'Bigg Boss' has Salman magic": Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Viacom18

With most of India being single TV households, will 'Bigg Boss' hit a wall, given that cricket is considered a religion in the country. "If IPL has Mumbai Indians, 'Bigg Boss' has Salman magic. Like viewers are drawn to Mumbai Indian matches, I feel Salman's magic will get the fans to watch the weekend episodes, which are a bit worrisome as those start at 8:00 p.m. On weekday, 'Bigg Boss' is at 10:30 p.m., while IPL matches are at 7:30 p.m. I think both will coexist, one on general entertainment and another on sports," adds Jaipuria.