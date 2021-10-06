Impact of secure player experience on acquisition and retention

In his closing remark, talking about what is the one thing he would like to fix about the gaming community, Nayyar of AFK Gaming shared, “One thing that, I think, would benefit the gaming space is having very clear definitions of what is RMG, what is casual gaming, what is hyper-casual gaming and what is e-sports. The fact that we have got too much overlap between all of them is detrimental, and there is so much dependency on one another. Understanding these definitions is the need of the hour, and this can safeguard each industry player and stakeholder.”