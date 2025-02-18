IN-SPACe approval delays could disrupt linear TV broadcasting

Starting April 1, TV viewers could miss major events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) as over 100 channels, including those from Sony, Star, and Zee, face potential disruption. The uncertainty arises if the foreign satellites they rely on fail to obtain approval from India's space regulator, as mentioned in a report by The Economic Times.

As per a government directive, only foreign satellites or constellations approved by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) by March 31 can offer space-based communication or broadcasting services in the country. The mandate affects linear TV broadcasting, while content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms will remain unaffected.

While some foreign satellites, including Intelsat, OneWeb, IPStar, OrbitConnect, and Inmarsat, have received authorisation, others like Hong Kong-based AsiaSat and ApStar, China’s ChinaSat, and Malaysia’s Measat are still awaiting clearance.

The TV broadcasting industry now hopes that either all pending approvals are granted by the March-end deadline or the government provides an extension to prevent disruptions. However, some industry players remain concerned due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and certain satellite operators' ties to China.

Officials familiar with the matter told ET that applications from foreign satellites are still being processed. Further clarity is expected by the end of the month following a meeting of the standing committee, which includes officials from various ministries, including Home Affairs and the Department of Space.

A Zee spokesperson said the company is in contact with IN-SPACe, and during discussions, the regulator indicated that approvals for various operators are expected by early March, subject to a successful review of their filings.

Officials noted that many foreign satellites applied for approval only recently, a process that typically takes around 120 days after all necessary details are submitted. However, some applications have been pending since September last year.

If approvals are not granted in time, industry executives warned of widespread disruptions, as channels cannot be shifted to alternative satellites on short notice, potentially forcing them off air. A second executive added that moving to an Indian satellite is not a viable option due to capacity constraints.