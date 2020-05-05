IN10 Media Network Expands its Channel Bouquet with ‘Filamchi’

With its 24/7 movie entertainment offering, the linear broadcast channel marks the network’s entry in the regional market.
IN10 Media Network has been connecting, engaging, and entertaining a diverse range of audiences with its premium offerings across broadcast, digital, production, gaming, and fast-emerging into a network recognized for exceptional entertainment. After successfully establishing its linear broadcast channels in their respective genres, EPIC TV – India Ka Apna Infotainment and ShowBox – Apna Music, Apna Swag, the network is all set to foray into the regional cinema market. Today, IN10 Media Network announces the launch of its first regional movie channel – Filamchi – Filman Ka Laalchi, a 24/7 linear broadcast channel for Bhojpuri cinema fans across the country.
Targeted towards the Bhojpuri speaking markets in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh as well as metro cities in other regions, Filmachi aims to entertain and engage movie buffs with a vast range of titles across genres. In line with its brand proposition of 'Filman Ka Laalchi', the channel will host an extensive collection of over 250 Bhojpuri films, including blockbusters featuring Bhojpuri industry’s biggest superstars Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Arvind Akela, Yash Mishra, Chintu Pandey, and legends like Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari. Currently, the channel is available on DD FreeDish and soon will launch across all major cable operators and platforms.
Commenting on the launch, Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, said, “The regional entertainment landscape has seen a tremendous surge, with an increasing number of viewers preferring to consume content in their local languages. At IN10 Media Network, we see this as a great opportunity, which is in tandem with the expansion strategy for our broadcast business. With the launch of Filamchi and its exciting line-up of movies, we look forward to addressing the entertainment needs of Bhojpuri cinema fans in the country.”
Filamchi will telecast movies round the clock to fulfil the insatiable appetite for Bhojpuri cinema, along with an exclusive ‘World Television Premiere’ every month to meet the audience’s demand for new and latest entertainment. Through the year, the channel will also curate a seasonal movie line-up to celebrate cultural events and festivals like Holi, Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and others.
All the Filman Ka Laalchis in the country, get ready for an extra dose of romance, drama, action, entertainment on Filmachi, the new destination for Bhojpuri movies!