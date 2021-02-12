IN10 Media Network launches Hindi General Entertainment Channel – Ishara

Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, shared his views on this new initiative, “As part of our mission to provide superior content across genres and platforms, we are extremely pleased with the addition of Ishara to our bouquet of network assets. The GEC genre is the largest genre in the broadcast ecosystem; and we look forward to gaining market share in this space. Ishara’s content aims to symbolise the inherent ability of Indians to celebrate life through all its ups and downs.”