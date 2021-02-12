IN10 Media Network launches Hindi General Entertainment Channel – Ishara

Channel to go on-air from March 1, 2021.
IN10 Media Network has announced the launch of its much-awaited Hindi General Entertainment Channel – ISHARA; which will be available across networks from 1st March. With the guiding sentiment of ‘Zindagi Ka Nazara’, the channels programming showcases the rich values and diverse traditions of India’s unique cultural fabric, and offers a a panoramic view of the celebration of life through differentiated and immersive story-telling.
Ishara - meaning cues or expressions - are a subtle but powerful ingredient of communication, and the channels offerings are a tribute to these ishara’s that imbibed in our journey of life; represented through moving stories and relatable characters.
Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, shared his views on this new initiative, “As part of our mission to provide superior content across genres and platforms, we are extremely pleased with the addition of Ishara to our bouquet of network assets. The GEC genre is the largest genre in the broadcast ecosystem; and we look forward to gaining market share in this space. Ishara’s content aims to symbolise the inherent ability of Indians to celebrate life through all its ups and downs.”
Ishara has entrusted reputed production houses like Hats Off Productions, Peninsula Pictures, Juggernaut Productions, Keylight Productions etc., for their launch slate, with other shows in various phases of development. Launching with comprehensive coverage in the Hindi speaking market, Ishara will be available on all major DTH and cable networks.
The 5 original shows to debut at the launch of the channel, helmed by path-breaking content creators, feature some of the most recognisable faces on Indian television. The channel’s launch proposition offers a myriad range of genres that includes a mythological masterpiece Paapnaashini Ganga; crime-thriller Faraar Kab Tak; and three fiction shows Agni-Vayu, Humkadam and Janani.