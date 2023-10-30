IN10 Media Network launches its music business- Let’s Get LOUDER

IN10 Media is introducing a music vertical mandated by Rajitta Hemwaani, in association with Believe India.
IN10 Media Network has announced the latest addition to its expanding portfolio– Let’s Get LOUDER, a music business endeavour. With a commitment to fostering creativity and nurturing talent, the music business vertical aims to serve as a platform for both emerging and established artists from India and beyond.
The immediate music line-up consists of 10 singles under the IP of ‘Made in India’, with music from across the country focusing on regional beats. Popular artists like Nikhita Gandhi, Shilpa Rao, Harshdeep Kaur, Sreerama Chandra (SRC) and Ankit Tiwari have collaborated with regional artists/folk singers to create fusion songs.
Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, expressed his pleasure in expanding the network’s vision. He said, “With the introduction of Let's Get LOUDER, we will play a pivotal role in supporting and promoting talented artists while delivering musical experiences to audiences worldwide. I welcome Rajitta Hemwaani, with her extensive industry experience, to lead this vertical.”
Commenting on her mandate, Rajitta Hemwaani, COO, Let's Get LOUDER, said, “This is an opportune moment to create and experiment, and one of our primary aims is to reach out to the young & global listeners. We are thrilled to welcome our new distribution partner on board as we embark on this journey. Believe India will help us to achieve our goal to reach out music lovers.”
On the association, Vinay Guwalani, director- Label and Artist Solutions, Believe India, said, “We're thrilled to partner with Let's Get LOUDER, a music initiative that perfectly aligns with our mission of supporting artists and bringing people together through the universal language of music. With our platform & expertise, we are committed to amplifying their music on a global scale. Our collective aim is to resonate with music enthusiasts across the world.”
The vertical is also working with contemporary artists like Indian Idol winner Salman Ali, Punjabi hip-hopper Thoda Bai PiPi and rapper LOC to launch singles.