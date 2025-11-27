IN10 Media Network rebrands as The EPIC Company

IN10 Media Network has been rebranded as The EPIC Company, marking its shift toward a creation-led, platform-agnostic content framework. The move coincides with the organisation’s tenth anniversary and reflects its push to build a unified, tech-enabled storytelling ecosystem.

Advertisment

The new identity was revealed in Mumbai in the presence of Anand Mahindra, Krishna Kumar Pittie, Prasanth Kumar, Shashi Sinha and Ajit Varghese.

What began as EPIC Channel has grown into a multi-format portfolio of 14 brands. The revised positioning signals the company’s intent to operate as a centralised content engine producing films, series, non-fiction, shorts, audio and digital-native formats.

Speaking on the transition, Aditya Pittie, managing director, The EPIC Company, said: “We have always believed that great stories can come from anywhere and belong everywhere. This transformation is not just a visual refresh; it is a mindset shift: from being platform-led to creation-led, and from being a platform network to becoming a storytelling universe.”

The new logo features a three-dimensional frame around the word EPIC, intended to represent a window into the company’s multi-format storytelling approach.

At the launch event, the company also detailed its central content philosophy, described as a 24/7, integrated creative-and-technology system. As Pittie noted, “This is not a pipeline. It’s a power plant.”