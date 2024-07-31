IN10 Media Network’s Juggernaut Productions enters TV production business

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dipti Kalwani has been appointed to lead the new television production vertical.
With numerous successful OTT shows to its credit, IN10 Media Network’s production house, Juggernaut Productions, announces its expansion into television production. The strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey, reflecting its commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality entertainment to a broader audience.
Dipti Kalwani, a seasoned professional with over twenty years of experience in the media industry, has been appointed to lead the new television production vertical. As senior vice president – TV & AVOD, she will oversee the development and production of innovative television content, leveraging her extensive expertise as a TV producer, content creator, and writer.
“We are thrilled to have Dipti lead our television production business,” said Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions. “Her vision, creativity, and deep understanding of the television landscape will be invaluable as we embark on this new venture. We are confident that under her leadership, our television content will set new standards for quality and innovation.”
On the new role, Kalwani said, “I am excited to join Juggernaut Productions and lead this exciting new chapter in the company's journey. Television production offers unique opportunities and challenges, and I look forward to creating content that resonates with audiences and continues the Juggernaut legacy of excellence. Our goal is to produce shows that not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact.”
Juggernaut Productions has a strong track record of producing high-quality content like CodeM, Shoorveer, Illegal, Rakshak – India’s Bravehearts, The Married Woman, Avrodh: The Siege Within and many more across various genres and platforms. With the expansion into television production, the company aims to leverage its expertise and creativity to deliver innovative and engaging TV shows. The new TV division will develop original content, from drama and comedy to reality and factual entertainment, that appeals to different demographics.
This move into television production is part of Juggernaut Productions' broader strategy to diversify its content offerings and expand its footprint in the entertainment industry. The production house is also making significant investments in creating documentaries for various platforms; and is committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and production, ensuring its content continues to captivate and entertain audiences.