IN10 Media Network’s Juggernaut Productions enters TV production business

Juggernaut Productions has a strong track record of producing high-quality content like CodeM, Shoorveer, Illegal, Rakshak – India’s Bravehearts, The Married Woman, Avrodh: The Siege Within and many more across various genres and platforms. With the expansion into television production, the company aims to leverage its expertise and creativity to deliver innovative and engaging TV shows. The new TV division will develop original content, from drama and comedy to reality and factual entertainment, that appeals to different demographics.