IN10 Media’s EPIC readies itself for a metaverse future

Commenting on this new journey for the brand, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network said, “EPIC is the first Indian platform to exclusively showcase India-centric content in Hindi. EPIC will always proudly wear the tag of being India Ka Apna Infotainment. The media universe is poised on the edge of transforming into a metaverse. ‘Glocal’ is no longer just a text book phrase for the future, but the very essence of the modern audience that has explored all that is available from around the world, and is hungry for more. It is this ‘more’ that is at the heart of EPIC’s new brand philosophy and will be the cornerstone of showcasing content that is ‘Soch Se Aage’ – beyond the known universe of knowledge, ideas, and stories; into the metaverse of an exciting future that continues to celebrate India.”