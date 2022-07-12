INCL Media Group partners with News Nation Network for their Ad Sales & Brand Solutions

With this alliance, INCL Media Group will officially handle the Ad Sales & Brand Solutions for all the digital assets of News Nation Network.
INCL Media Group, a group of four media agencies- Macaw, First Take, Digital War Room, & India News Communications, has partnered with News Nation Network. With this alliance, INCL Media Group will officially handle the Ad Sales & Brand Solutions for all the digital assets of News Nation Network.
INCL Media Group offers result-oriented 360° marketing and communication solutions to help brands grow in the process of making INDIA a $5 trillion economy. For two decades, INCL Media Group has been offering successful communication services for government, PSUs, and corporate clients. Working on the right brand solution, at the right time and with the right people makes their work culture smooth and rewarding. Their objective is to experiment with the pace of time, understand consumer demands and bring out some innovative communication ideas which add to the clients’ brand value and revenues at large.
Sahil Gupta, chief operating officer, INCL Media Group, we are looking forward to a long-term association with News Nation Network. We are also enthusiastic to expand our areas and add more platforms to offer a bigger bouquet of advertising services. We are looking forward to successful tie-ups with different platforms and add value to their sales. Our objective is to utilize our sales team to empower our clients and get business for them.