India box office for first six months 15% lower than 2022

January release Pathaan is the top film in the first half of 2023, with its box office being almost double of the second-highest grosser of the year. Pathaan alone has contributed over 13% of the overall collections thus far in the year. Adipurush, despite multiple controversies, and poor audience likability, takes the second spot, on the strength of its huge opening in Telugu and Hindi markets. Fast X is the only Hollywood film to feature in top 10 films list at the end of June 2023.