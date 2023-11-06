India has 481 million OTT users and 102 million paid subscriptions: Ormax Report

Speaking about the significance of the report, Keerat Grewal, head of business development, Ormax Media, said, “The latest edition of our annual report reveals that after the upsurge in the Indian OTT market during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the growth has settled down at more moderate levels. The Indian OTT audience base grew 20% from 2021 to 2022, but has grown only 13.5% over the last one year, highlighting that the category is now past the peak growth phase it witnessed in the two preceding years."