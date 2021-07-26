"India is yet to have its 'Toy Story' moment, tipping point for animation": Anish Mehta, Cosmos Maya

The 'Toy Story' moment, according to Mehta means 360-degree utilisation of an IP. The characters should drive sales of merchandise and not remain limited to popularity on television. The content must be sought after in multiple countries and not just one. It should not only appeal to the kids but also to the grownups. "We don't have the talent to write or produce such content. Nor do we have the market to support it. But we are getting there. I feel the Toy Story moment is still five years away from us, but I won't be surprised if we get there early," he adds.