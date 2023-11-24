India plans to regulate deepfakes with new laws amid global concerns: Reuters

India is currently in the process of formulating guidelines and laws to supervise and manage the utilisation of deepfake technology. The Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has made an official announcement about this decision as reported by Reuters. The motive behind this development is the apprehensions raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the possible adverse consequences of deepfakes. Deepfakes refer to videos that are created using artificial intelligence and have the ability to modify and manipulate visual content in a manner that closely resembles pre-existing online videos.