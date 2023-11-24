India plans to regulate deepfakes with new laws amid global concerns: Reuters

The rules are likely to encompass penalties for both individuals uploading deepfake content and the social media platforms hosting such content.
India is currently in the process of formulating guidelines and laws to supervise and manage the utilisation of deepfake technology. The Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has made an official announcement about this decision as reported by Reuters. The motive behind this development is the apprehensions raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the possible adverse consequences of deepfakes. Deepfakes refer to videos that are created using artificial intelligence and have the ability to modify and manipulate visual content in a manner that closely resembles pre-existing online videos.
Minister Vaishnaw revealed that the regulatory framework is expected to be finalised within the next few weeks. The rules are likely to encompass penalties for both individuals uploading deepfake content and the social media platforms hosting such content.
This development aligns with a global trend, as countries worldwide are racing to establish guidelines for the responsible development and application of artificial intelligence (AI). In the United States, President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order mandating developers of AI systems with potential risks to national security or public well-being to share safety test results with the government before public release.
Internationally, the United Nations has created a 39-member advisory body to address governance issues related to AI. European lawmakers are also working on a draft set of rules expected to be approved in the coming month. India's initiative underscores the growing recognition of the necessity to regulate emerging technologies, ensuring their ethical and responsible use on a global scale.