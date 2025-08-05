India Post to discontinue decades-old Registered Post service from September 1

The Indian Postal Department has announced it will phase out the iconic Registered Post service from September 1, 2025, marking the end of a legacy that spanned over five decades. The service will be merged with Speed Post as part of efforts to modernise operations.

Known for its reliability, affordability, and legal validity, Registered Post has long been a preferred mode for delivering important documents such as appointment letters, legal notices, and official communication. However, with changing consumer behaviour and increasing digitisation, usage of the service has seen a sharp decline.

Decline in usage

India Post data reveals a steady decline in Registered Post usage since 2011-12. The number of registered items fell from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million by 2019-20 — a drop that occurred even before the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to digital communication.

The decline is seen as a result of growing competition from private couriers, the expansion of e-commerce logistics, and the increasing use of online communication channels. The merger with Speed Post is India Post’s response to this trend.

Operational changes

The Postal Department’s Secretary and Director General has directed all government departments, courts, educational institutions, and regular users to shift to the new system starting next month.

Registered Post traditionally ensured secure delivery solely to the addressee, offering a high level of accountability. On the other hand, Speed Post prioritises faster delivery, allowing any recipient at the address to accept the mail.

However, according to media reports, the core features of Registered Post—such as secure and confirmed delivery—will remain intact within the Speed Post framework. Users will still have the option to register their mail, preserving the security that Registered Post is known for.

For instance, a Rs 5 letter can now be registered for Rs 17 more, bringing the total cost to Rs 22. Proof of delivery and recipient-specific delivery services will continue to be offered as value-added options. Officials stated that the integration will enhance the customer experience by enabling faster deliveries while retaining key features of the original service.

Concerns over cost

The move has sparked both nostalgia and concern, particularly over affordability. Registered Post charges start at Rs 25.96 plus Rs 5 per 20 grams, while Speed Post begins at Rs 41 for up to 50 grams. This price difference could disproportionately impact users in rural areas, where post offices still serve as critical communication lifelines.

Despite concerns, authorities maintain the change is necessary to align postal services with evolving user needs and expectations in a digital-first world. The goal is to consolidate postal offerings, simplify delivery operations, and reduce costs.