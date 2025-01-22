India refuses to wear Pakistan's name on Champions Trophy jerseys: TOI

A new controversy has emerged surrounding the 2025 Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE in February-March. According to the Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed concerns over Indian players wearing jerseys featuring Pakistan's name during the tournament.

Advertisment

Although Pakistan is the official host of the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19, India will play all their matches in Dubai. If India insists on excluding Pakistan’s name from their jerseys, it would violate the ICC's official clothing regulations.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan had official hosts India’s name on their jerseys even though the entire tournament was held in the UAE. The Men in Green did the same during the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

"ICC has already accommodated India's request to not schedule its CT matches in Pakistan, so these are minor issues," a source told TOI. It’s also being reported that Indian captain Rohit Sharma won’t travel to Pakistan for the captains' press conference and photo shoot.

𝗔 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲! 🤩



The #ChampionsTrophy was graced by the icons of Indian cricket at the historic Wankhede Stadium 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vzkdHDgPLk — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not happy with the BCCI’s fresh demands, especially after they had already agreed to conduct the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model.

"The BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony,” a PCB official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

“Now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jerseys. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, a senior editor at ESPNCricinfo posted on X that the ICC hasn't received the kits for the tournament.

Re the story about India team kit not having 'Pakistan 2025' (as per event logo) on it, PCB has denied their officials spoke for the story. ICC says they haven't received kit so far (and all team kits will have to be to ICC specs approved as it is an ICC event). — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) January 21, 2025

The 2025 Champions Trophy will get underway on February 19 and India will play their first encounter against Bangladesh on February 20.