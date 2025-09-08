India Today Group’s MO launches podcast series 'Secret Lives of Teenagers'

MO, the Gen Z-focused brand from India Today Group, has launched a new podcast and Insta-first series titled 'Secret Lives of Teenagers' (SLOT). The six-part series is presented by Swiggy.

Secret Lives of Teenagers features a group of teenagers, including students from international universities, discussing subjects relevant to their generation. Topics covered include identity, ambition, mental health, relationships, and the role of digital platforms in their lives.

The series aims to provide insights into how young people are navigating contemporary challenges and experiences. It also seeks to serve as a resource for parents, educators, brands, and marketers looking to better understand Gen Z perspectives.

SLOT has been created under MO, India Today Group’s Instagram-first youth brand, which engages audiences through podcasts, reels, memes, and behind-the-scenes content.

Kalli Purie, vice chairperson and executive editor in chief, India Today Group said, “With SLOT, we’ve created a space that’s raw, real, and completely GenZ - no filters, no borrowed narratives. Digital-first brand MO and series SLOT brings out the spontaneity of social storytelling. It doubles up as a resource for anyone who wants to understand GenZ India."

At the close of every episode, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, will share his perspective on the “Gen Z vibe” for CMOs. Talking about the same, he adds “Gen Z have rewritten the rules of how we eat, shop, and live online. They don’t follow trends, they set them. Secret Lives of Teenagers is a front-row seat to their world — full of raw honesty, humour, and bold perspectives. For any brand or parent trying to understand Gen Z, this is where you should start.”