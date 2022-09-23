India Today premieres ‘Democratic Newsroom’ TV show on 23rd September 7pm

The TV show will further strengthen the channel’s promise, “With absolutely zero political vendetta India Today’s news anchors have been accorded full freedom to voice their opinions both on air and off air, which in return provides the audience a fair and balanced broadcast of actual news.” The first-of-its-kind show will bring the democratic newsroom debates into the full public gaze. An opportunity to join the editors as they discuss, argue and challenge each other on the topical subjects of the week. The channel has taken on this challenge of bringing honest journalism with diversified viewpoints abhorring the race for ratings.