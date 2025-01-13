India TV announces 24x7 pop-up channel for Maha Kumbh 2025

India TV, a CTV focused Hindi news channel in India, announced a new 24x7 pop-up channel for Maha Kumbh 2025 for its Connected TV (CTV) users.

India TV's 24x7 channel will air over 1,000 hours of content covering the Maha Kumbh, including rituals, cultural activities, and the event's spiritual significance. This is India TV’s third pop-up channel on CTV, following the Olympic Games 2024 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV said: “India TV is committed to prioritise audience preferences and delivering CTV-firsts is a testament to this commitment. Maha Kumbh 2025 is one of the world’s biggest spiritual and cultural events, and India TV bring this exclusive viewership experience to our viewers on CTV. It’s our way of making sure every viewer can witness and connect with the celebrations, rituals and spiritual energy of the event at home.”

