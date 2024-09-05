India TV launches HD speed news channel to transform news delivery

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Speed News features segments like Speed 50 and Sports 20, keeping viewers updated on the latest developments in a fast-paced format.
India TV, a news channel, announces the launch of India TV Speed News, India’s first 24-hour fast news channel in the HD segment, designed specifically for the linear audience. This initiative aims to address the rising demand for timely, brief, and engaging news updates.
Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV Stated, "With the launch of India TV Speed News Channel in HD, we are setting a new benchmark in the news broadcasting industry by delivering the fastest, most reliable news in a format that meets the needs of our modern audience. Our mission is to offer timely and accurate information while upholding the highest standards of journalistic integrity."
India TV Speed News delivers news in concise segments with high-quality visuals and a clear presentation. The channel covers both domestic and international news.
The channel’s content lineup includes popular segments like Speed 50, Speed 100, Duniya 20, Mausam 20, Sports 20, and Headlines, ensuring that viewers stay informed with the latest developments in a format that suits their fast-paced lifestyles.