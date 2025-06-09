India TV launches OTT app

India TV, a leading news and broadcasting group has announced the launch of the India TV OTT app. This app will be a one-point destination for news, Aap Ki Adalat, fitness, devotional, infotainment, lifestyle, and podcast content. The launch of the India TV OTT app is a significant strategic move, capitalising on the booming digital content industry where OTT platforms offer greater freedom from traditional censorship.

The app's diverse offerings, including news, podcasts, learning shows, and original AI Stories, highlight a commitment to developing content specifically for the digital consumer.The app's stated emphasis on delivering content in a managed, family-friendly environment differentiates it within the digital streaming sector. This approach, combined with the flexibility and accessibility inherent in OTT platforms, aims to expand India TV's presence in the digital media landscape. digital landscape.

Commenting on the launch of the India TV OTT app, Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV, stated, "Our vision for the India TV OTT App is to be the single, trusted digital destination for every Indian family. We have carefully designed it to offer credible information and enrichment, fostering collective viewing experiences that strengthen family bonds. It's our commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and thoughtfully curated space for all.”

The India TV OTT app is available on the Play Store of Smart TV platforms and is built for collective viewing, enabling households to share content across genres without switching between multiple apps or subscriptions. With a user-friendly interface, smart navigation, and live streaming across categories, the app is truly future-ready. With this strategic expansion into OTT, India TV continues to lead the way in content innovation, reinforcing its commitment to serving a multi-platform, multi-generational audience with content that is credible, inclusive, and made for India.