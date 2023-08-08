India TV launches two dedicated CTV channels

The surge in CTV adoption has been likened to the growth trajectory seen in smartphone penetration. Riding this wave, India TV has introduced India TV Live, India TV Speed News, and India TV Aap ki Adalat on CTV platforms, with more channels in the pipeline for the near future. This decision aligns with CTV's unique ability to blend the immersive experience of large screen TVs with the precision of digital targeting and measurement. It also offers a gateway to affluent urban households, allowing viewers to consume content tailored to their preferences in terms of nature, convenience, and consistency.