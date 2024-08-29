India TV restructures sales team into three key divisions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
India TV has announced a strategic restructuring of its sales team to align with its expanding presence across television, connected TV, and streaming platforms. This reorganisation comes in response to the success of India TV’s CTV-first content on streaming devices and the robust engagement driven by the Speed News Channel.
Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV, commented, “We are excited to unveil our new sales team structure, which supports our vision to expand our reach and strengthen our position as a leading news channel. This strategic change is designed to energize our presence, respond swiftly to market dynamics, and offer greater value to advertisers. With a team of seasoned experts, we are ready to lead our sales strategy into this next growth phase.
Under the leadership of Sudipto Chowdhuri, chief revenue officer, India TV's sales team has been strategically restructured into three pivotal divisions to better align with the company's expanding channels and platforms. Mini Harrison, national head will head India TV Television, bringing over 29 years of experience from News24 and Zee Media Corp. Her regional team includes Manan Sheel Bhasin (North), with 20 years in television monetisation; Supreeth S Gondkar (South); Shyamotpal Chanda (East); and Arghya Roy Chowdhury (West), an ad sales expert with two decades of media industry experience, previously at Zee Media.
Avdhesh Kumar, national head, will lead connected TV and streaming platforms, drawing on over 15 years of expertise with roles at Inshorts, Star Jalsha, Channel V, and The Walt Disney Company. Under Avdhesh’s leadership, the regional heads are Pratibha Mishra (North and East), with 14 years in revenue growth and strategic partnerships, and Shriram Devati (South and West), known for his success in go-to-market strategies from Sun Tamil Cluster Channels and Zee Talkies.
Sourav Dev, national head overseeing Speed News, brings substantial sales and marketing experience from Times Network and TV Today Network. His team includes Subhadip Bandopadhyay (North and East), with 15 years in market development, and Sreyashi Banerjee (South and West), a high achiever with 22 years of experience, recognised for significant revenue contributions and tentpole sales.
The aim of this restructuring is to enhance India TV’s presence across channels and platforms, enabling the company to respond swiftly to market dynamics and deliver increased value to advertisers.