"Indian consumers are suddenly emphasising on experiential out-of-home entertainment": PVR's Renaud Palliere.

Cinemas are now opened in Mumbai and the theatre chains are aggressively promoting themselves as safe, sanitised destinations to secure higher footfalls. It is an industry that was hit like a Tsunami by the waves of Covid-induced restrictions. As it crawls back towards recovery, there are multiple obstacles that it needs to encounter. One of them is the change in habit of premium Indian consumers. From LCD to LED and now OLED, the television sets have improved leaps and bounds. 4K resolution 65-inch screen with Dolby Atmos sound and high-quality audio systems at the comfort of the home is easily accessible today. Why should one leave this to walk into the theatres when most films are releasing simultaneously on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and the likes? "Experience" in the answer.