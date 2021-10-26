"Indian consumers are suddenly emphasising on experiential out-of-home entertainment": PVR's Renaud Palliere.

CEO of The Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas explains the importance of PVR Maison, the luxury boutique property it launched recently in Mumbai.
PVR through its luxury arm, The Luxury Collection announced the launch of a luxury boutique property, 'PVR Maison' at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, a prominent commercial hub in India. Spread across six screens, with a seating capacity of 882 audiences, each auditorium intends to offer a unique and differentiated experience.
Inspired by the popular French Grand Maison, the new property with entrance foyers, luxurious lounges, libraries with art and curiosities, grand living rooms, sophisticated open kitchens with premium food concepts, and private screening options provide an engaging and elegant experience. "Luxury is not just about the money but it is also the freedom of doing things the way one wants." This is what Renaud Palliere, CEO, The Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas says is at the core of the new offering.
Cinemas are now opened in Mumbai and the theatre chains are aggressively promoting themselves as safe, sanitised destinations to secure higher footfalls. It is an industry that was hit like a Tsunami by the waves of Covid-induced restrictions. As it crawls back towards recovery, there are multiple obstacles that it needs to encounter. One of them is the change in habit of premium Indian consumers. From LCD to LED and now OLED, the television sets have improved leaps and bounds. 4K resolution 65-inch screen with Dolby Atmos sound and high-quality audio systems at the comfort of the home is easily accessible today. Why should one leave this to walk into the theatres when most films are releasing simultaneously on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and the likes? "Experience" in the answer.
PVR's Luxury Collections competes with Inox's Insignia. The market leaders are now trying to rake in more revenue per patron. "We are launching this property at this time because we feel people are craving to step out again having been locked in for so long. Also, Indian consumers are suddenly emphasising on experiential out-of-home entertainment," says Renaud Palliere.
He explains, "It is not just the product which in our case is the film. People can go to any theatre to watch the film and we are going to project the same movie, why should they come here? It is for the unique experience that is second to none which is what will prepare consumers to dedicate the time."
PVR has a similar property in South Bombay's Palladium Mall. "It is an increasingly growing segment for us and we have similar properties which will be launched in other parts of the country. It has delivered good results for us to hint that it is a growing segment and we intend to grow it further. We are starting with the metropolitan areas," says the CEO, The Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas.
He adds, "Indian wallet is widely stretched at both entry-level and top end. It is a journey that starts with students who have low disposable income and then there are consumers who have arrived in life and have a much higher disposable income. One has to consider that journey and our intent is to have an offering at all key price points and steps that allow them to upgrade once in a while."
Library Hall, Living Room and Loft are the sections in the theatre. Living Room experience can cost consumers up to Rs 1,400 for a seat. In return, the consumer can call for service from the seat, ask for a pillow and blanket. Loft of the private screening facility that comes with private elevator, pool tables and other amenities. Renaud Palliere claims that the consumers will have a red carpet impression as they walk in and then it is as good as any high-end hotel.
"So, it starts with going to the luxurious property on occasions and then the occasions become more regular because luxury is addictive. Human nature is to trade up and never trade down, if you have a car you go and buy a bigger car," opines Palliere.
With the opening of the property, the total screen count of PVR Cinemas stands at 157 screens across 38 properties in the state of Maharashtra.