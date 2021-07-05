Indian Express to bet big on subscription; Nandagopal Rajan to lead new initiatives

Indian Express, according to Comscore, is one of the top three English websites in the country. However, if sources are to be believed, then Executive Director, The Indian Express Group and Head of New Media Anant Goenka and CEO Sanjay Sindhwani have "bigger, broader and deeper" plans and thus they are investing heavily in product and editorial. With that in the backdrop, the media conglomerate will rollout a set of new initiatives including audio and web offerings.